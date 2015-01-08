Here Are The 28 New Shows Coming To TV In 2015

It’s winter, which means that it’s time for midseason premieres.
Starting next year, we’ll see the launch of a whole new crop of series, ranging from multiple crime shows to an experimental mini-series.
You’ll see a bunch of familiar faces, including those of Felicity Huffman, Ryan Phillipe, Rainn Wilson, and Amanda Peet.
We’ll even have the arrival of the heavily anticipated “Better Call Saul,” a prequel to AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad.”
Stars: Joshua Sasse ('Frankenstein's Army'), Timothy Omundson ('Psych')
Premiere date: Sunday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m.
What it's about: ABC will test out a musical fairy-tale comedy following a knight's journey as he tries to rescue his true love from an evil king. The score is by 'Beauty & The Beast' composer Alan Menken, and the lyrics are by Glenn Slater ('Tangled').
Stars: Hayley Atwell ('Captain America: The Winter Soldier') James D'Arcy ('Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World'), Chad Michael Murray ('One Tree Hill')
Premiere date: Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 9 p.m.
What it's about: Peggy Carter (Atwell) must lead a double life as an admin and as a secret agent. If the character sounds familiar, it's because Carter is from Marvel's 'Captain America' series. The show is also connected to its lead-in, 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'
Stars: Taraji P. Henson ('Hustle and Flow'), Terrence Howard ('Hustle and Flow'), Gabourey Sidibe ('Precious: Based on The Novel Push by Sapphire')
Premiere date: Wednesday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m.
What it's about: This musical family drama follows what happens when a hip-hop record company's charismatic CEO (Howard) learns he has ALS. It will also be set to a hip-hop soundtrack.
Stars: Amanda Peet ('Studio 60 on The Sunset Strip'), Mark Duplass ('Jeff, Who Lives at Home'), Melanie Lynskey ('Happy Christmas')
Premiere date: Sunday, Jan. 11, at 9:30 p.m.
What it's about: A Los Angeles couple (Duplass and Lynskey), who seem to have their lives together, house one's sister and her husband when they need a place to stay after they get evicted. Both couples are forced to deal with the issues that come up in long-term relationships. Witty banter, crying, and revelatory moments ensue.
Stars: Jay Baruchel ('This Is The End')
Premiere date: Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 10 p.m.
What it's about: Josh Greenberg (Baruchel) is on a desperate mission to find true, lasting love in this comedy based on former 'Saturday Night Live' writer Simon Rich's short-story collection 'The Last Girlfriend on Earth.'
Stars: Terry Crews is the host of this reality show.
Premiere date: Friday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m.
What it's about: Based on the YouTube channel FailArmy, a channel that compiles videos of face-plants and other 'fails,' this show will feature comedians enjoying internet videos that depict funny misfortunate events. Consider this Fox's attempt at updating the former mainstay 'America's Funniest Home Videos' for the YouTube generation.
Stars: Aaron Stanford ('Nikita'), Amanda Schull ('Pretty Little Liars')
Premiere date: Friday, Jan. 16, at 9 p.m.
What it's about: This post-apocalyptic drama based on the 1995 movie will follow one man's journey as he comes back to the present day from the future to rid the earth of a deadly disease.
Stars: Larry Wilmore ('The Daily Show')
Premiere date: Monday, Jan. 19, at 11:30 p.m.
What it's about: Larry Wilmore will take over 'The Colbert Report' time slot, putting his own spin on a variety of issues.
Stars: Rainn Wilson ('The Office'), Dennis Haysbert ('24'), Kristoffer Polaha ('Life Unexpected,' 'Ringer')
Premiere date: Thursday, Jan. 22, at 9 p.m.
What it's about: Based on Swedish author Leif G. W. Persson's book series, the crime-comedy series follows Detective Everett Backstrom (Wilson), who is excellent at his job even though he's an offensive, vulgar, and snarky guy.
Stars: Gavin Stenhouse, Hope Davis, Scott Cohen
Premiere date: Thursday, Feb. 5, 10 p.m.
What it's about: CIA analyst Alex O'Connor (Stenhouse) discovers that his parents (Davis and Cohen) were once Russian spies. They have recently been re-enlisted to conduct a huge terrorist operation.
Stars: Bob Odenkirk ('Breaking Bad'), Michael McKean ('This Is Spinal Tap,' 'Laverne & Shirley') Jonathan Banks ('Breaking Bad')
Premiere date: Two-part premiere on Sunday, Feb. 8, at 10 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 9, at 10 p.m. (Future episodes will air Mondays at 10 p.m.)
What it's about: The heavily anticipated 'Breaking Bad' prequel will follow lawyer Saul Goodman (Odenkirk) six years before he ever met Walter White.
Stars: Zachary Quinto ('Star Trek'), Thandie Newton ('E.R.') Uma Thurman ('Kill Bill')
Premiere date: Thursday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m.
What it's about: The eight-episode miniseries, based on an Australian television series of the same name, follows what happens after a man slaps a child who is not his own.
Stars: Matthew Perry ('Friends,'), Thomas Lennon ('Reno 911!'), Lauren Graham ('Gilmore Girls'), Leslie Bibb ('Iron Man')
Premiere date: Thurs., Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m.
What it's about: This comedy is a modern-day reboot of the 1970s sitcom. Neat freak Felix (Lennon) is kicked out of his apartment by his ex-wife, and he moves in with his former college roommate, Oscar (Perry), a recently divorced slob.
Stars: Josh Duhamel ('Las Vegas'), Dean Winters ('Oz'), Kal Penn ('Harold & Human Go to White Castle')
Premiere date: Sunday, March 1, at 10 p.m.
What it's about: We're excited for this one because it's from Vince Gilligan, the creator of 'Breaking Bad.' The show will follow two polar-opposite law enforcement officers (Duhamel and Winters) who are paired together to fight crime in Battle Creek, Michigan.
Stars: Will Forte ('Saturday Night Live')
Premiere date: Sunday, March 1, at 9 p.m. (Regular slot will be Mondays at 9:30 p.m.)
What it's about: It's the year 2022, and all humans have been wiped from the earth for an unknown reason, except for one man: Phil Miller (Will Forte). With no one telling him what to do and no societal norms to subscribe to, Miller is free to do what he wants as he searches for other survivors (who he hopes might be female) in this new comedy.
Stars: Ryan Philippe ('Cruel Intentions'), Juliette Lewis ('Natural Born Killers')
Premiere date: Sunday, March 1, at 9 p.m.
What it's about: Ben Crawford (Phillippe) becomes the suspect in a murder case after he discovers the dead body of his neighbour's son.
Stars: Patricia Arquette ('Boyhood,' 'Medium'), James Van Der Beek ('Dawson's Creek')
Premiere date: Wednesday, March 4, at 10 p.m.
What it's about: The spin-off series features Arquette as Avery Ryan, the leader of an FBI unit that solves internet-related crimes.
Stars: Jason Isaacs ('Harry Potter' series, 'Awake'), Anne Heche ('Men in Trees,' 'Hung'), Lauren Ambrose ('Six Feet Under')
Premiere date: Thursday, March 5, at 10 p.m.
What it's about: This mystery series follows Peter Connelly (Isaacs), an FBI agent who takes a job in Jerusalem. Connelly is there to solve the murder of an American, but he ends up entrenched in a global mystery from 2,000 years earlier. Heche costars as his new boss, who also happens to be his occasional paramour.
Stars: Felicity Huffman ('Desperate Housewives'), Timothy Hutton ('Ordinary People')
Premiere date: Thursday, March 5, at 10 p.m.
What it's about: A young California couple gets attacked inside their home, causing tensions in the entire community to arise. A racially charged trial emerges, further straining racial lines in the town.
Stars: Ellie Kemper ('The Office'), Jane Krakowski ('30 Rock'), Carol Kane, Tituss Burgess
Premiere date Fri., Mar. 6
What it's about: This comedy from Tina Fey and former '30 Rock' show runner Robert Carlock follows Kimmy (Kemper), a former member of a doomsday cult, who has escaped to start a brand new life in New York City. She moves in with a singer (Burgess), and she gets a job as a nanny. Her boss is played by '30 Rock' alum Jane Krakowski.
Stars: Elisha Cuthbert ('Happy Endings'), Nick Zano ('2 Broke Girls,' 'Happy Endings')
Premieres date: Tuesday, March 17, at 9:30 p.m.
What it's about: Ellen DeGeneres serves as executive producer for this comedy about awkward family dynamics. Zano and Cuthbert star as pals who decide to have a test-tube baby, but when one of the pair actually gets married, it makes for all sorts of tension and comedy.
Stars: Kyle Chandler ('Firday Night Lights'), Linda Cardellini ('Freaks And Geeks'), Ben Mendelsohn ('The Dark Knight Rises'), Sissy Spacek
Premiere date: Fri., Mar. 20
What it's about: The producers of FX's 'Damages' are behind this new series. The show focuses on four adult siblings whose dark secrets become exposed when one of their brothers returns home.
Stars: James Corden ('Into The Woods')
Premiere date: Monday, Mar. 23, at 12:35 a.m.
What it's about: 'The Late Late Show' will take on a new shape when the affable Corden replaces Craig Ferguson as host.
Stars: Becki Newton ('Ugly Betty'), Zachary Knighton ('Happy Endings'), Nate Torrence ('Hello Ladies')
Premiere date: Tuesday, March 31, at 9:30 p.m.
What it's about: Four awkward, single 30-somethings who usually avoid relationships and other people (hence the title) must deal with one another's antics inside a townhouse in Queens, New York.
Stars: Hilary Duff ('Lizzie McGuire'), Sutton Foster ('Bunheads,' 'Thoroughly Modern Millie')
Premiere date: Tuesday, Mar. 31 at 10 p.m.
What it's about: A 40-year-old woman (Foster) needs a job after a recent divorce. She gets a makeover and assumes the role of a 20-something in an assistant position. Duff costars as her much younger coworker.
Stars: Richard Coyle ('Crossbones'), Vincent Regan ('The Musketeers'), Juan Pablo di Pace ('Dallas')
Premiere date: Sunday, April 5, at 9 p.m.
What it's about: Mark Burnett and Roma Downey, the executive producers behind 'The Bible,' bring you its follow-up, which continues the story after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Stars: Anna Friel ('Pushing Daisies'), Peter Facinelli ('Nurse Jackie')
Premiere date: Sunday, April 5, at 10 p.m.
What it's about: When a female soldier (Friel), a corporate lawyer, and an activist unexpectedly meet, an international conspiracy comes to surface, resulting in ample action and drama.
Stars: Rashida Jones ('Parks And Recreation'), Jere Burns ('Justified,' 'Burn Notice')
Premiere date: TBA
What it's about: The satire, produced by Steve and Nancy Carrell, follows the LAPD veteran Angie Tribeca (Jones). Tribeca is a part of the special unit RHCU -- Really Heinous Crimes Unit. Top-notch guest stars, like Lisa Kudrow, Alfred Molina, and Nancy Carrell, are slated to appear.
