Here Are The 28 New Shows Coming To TV In 2015

Ursula Coyote/AMC Bob Odenkirk will reprise his role as sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman on AMC.

It’s winter, which means that it’s time for midseason premieres.

Starting next year, we’ll see the launch of a whole new crop of series, ranging from multiple crime shows to an experimental mini-series.

You’ll see a bunch of familiar faces, including those of Felicity Huffman, Ryan Phillipe, Rainn Wilson, and Amanda Peet.

We’ll even have the arrival of the heavily anticipated “Better Call Saul,” a prequel to AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad.”

