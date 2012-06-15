New Microsoft Seinfeld Ad: Also Not Funny, But Cute

The newest Microsoft advertisment featuring Jerry Seinfeld and Bill Gates is out. The full version clocks in at 4:30 and features the duo living with a typical family so that these two rich guys can reconnect with the common man.

It’s not particularly funny, either, but it’s cute. So it just might engender warm and fuzzy feelings about Bill Gates and Microsoft.

Vista, however, is another story.



Via: Briar Dudley

Earlier: Seinfeld’s First Microsoft Commercial: Not Funny

Microsoft Hires Seinfeld To Make It Cool. But Is Seinfeld Cool?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.