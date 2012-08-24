Microsoft Has Updated Its Logo For The First Time In 25 Years

Microsoft has introduced its new logo, changing it for the first time in 25 years.



It’s modelled to look reminiscent of its Windows 8 “Metro” interface, and it’s the company’s first logo that makes use of colour.

Jeff Hansen, Microsoft’s general manager of brand strategy, told the Seattle Times that the redesigned logo aims to “signal the heritage but also signal the future — a newness and freshness.”

