Microsoft Has Updated Its Logo For The First Time In 25 Years

Dylan Love
microsoft logo

Microsoft has introduced its new logo, changing it for the first time in 25 years.

It’s modelled to look reminiscent of its Windows 8 “Metro” interface, and it’s the company’s first logo that makes use of colour.

Jeff Hansen, Microsoft’s general manager of brand strategy, told the Seattle Times that the redesigned logo aims to “signal the heritage but also signal the future — a newness and freshness.”

1975-1979: A typeface made up of lots of soft, curvy lines

1980-1981: Going jagged

1982-1986: A little more reserved

1987-2012: The tried-and-true classic we've come to know

And here's the new logo -- clean, simple, and colourful

Want to learn how to become a pro Amazon shopper?

Click here to learn the best Amazon shopping tricks and tips >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.