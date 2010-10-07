Introducing The New E-Micro Gold Futures -- Making Prices Even Easier To Manipulate

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Baby Gold

As if the introduction of gold ETFs wasn’t enough to distort the gold market already, the people at COMEX are now introducing a new way for the little guy to take part in gold futures.

Introducing the new ‘E-Micro Gold’ contract.

It allows you to trade 10 ounces of gold at a time, and it’s built for those who couldn’t afford the old 100-ounce contract. So you can now play in chunks of Gold Price x 10 instead of Gold Price x 100.

A great leap forward in the democratization of finance? Maybe, but at the same time according to Hard Assets Investor (HAI), it will create a market full of price distortions:

It’s a safe bet that commercials aren’t going to be providing liquidity for these contracts. They’re just too small for hedge use, so this is bound to be a market populated solely by speculators. That can make for some pretty thin trade. And that raises the possibility of premiums and discounts to the standard contracts’ pricing.

A thinly traded market would mean that it’s one ripe for manipulation since it takes less money to move the price. Great news.

