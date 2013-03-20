This Is Probably The New Miami Dolphins Logo

The Miami Dolphins are set to reveal a new logo and uniforms on April 18th, but Paul Lukas of UniWatch has gotten his hands on what appears to be a leaked photo of the new logo.



If this is the new logo, fans are going to be pretty unhappy as it’s basically just a boring version of the old logo without a helmet on the Dolphin:

Here’s the most convincing leak so far of what appears to be the new Dolphins logo: twitter.com/UniWatch/statu… — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) March 19, 2013

In comparison, here’s the old logo:

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

