Ben Ray Luján and Mark Ronchetti face off for US Senate in New Mexico

Democratic Rep. Ben Ray LujÃ¡n is facing off against Republican Mark Ronchetti for US Senate in New Mexico.

The candidates



LujÃ¡n has represented New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes the northern part of the state and the state’s capital of Santa Fe, for over a decade since 2009. He previously served on New Mexico’s Public Regulation Commission.

In the House, LujÃ¡n has taken on leadership positions as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Democrats’ campaign arm, from 2015 to 2019. He currently serves as the House Assistant Democratic Leader, making him currently the highest-ranking Hispanic member of the House.

LujÃ¡n announced his candidacy for US Senate in 2019 shortly after current Sen. Mark Udall announced his retirement, and quickly cleared the field to secure the Democratic nomination.

His campaign platform emphasises investing in New Mexico families and improving opportunities and outcomes for children, strengthening New Mexico’s economy, especially at New Mexico’s bases and national labs, and protecting New Mexico’s natural resources and public lands.

Ronchetti, the Republican candidate, is a former TV news reporter and meteorologist in Albuquerque. His campaign platform emphasises lowering taxes and bringing more economic development to New Mexico, protecting 2nd Amendment rights, and bolstering security along the US’ southern border.

The stakes

In addition to winning back the White House, regaining control of the US Senate for the first time since 2015 is a top priority for Democrats and would be a major step towards either delivering on a future president Joe Biden’s policy goals or thwarting President Donald Trump’s second-term agenda.

Currently, the US Senate is made up of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independents that caucus with Democrats, winning that Democrats need to win back a net total of four seats to have a 51-seat majority (if Biden wins, his vice president would also serve as president of the Senate and would be a tie-breaker vote).

New Mexico is a largely Democratic state, and LujÃ¡n is currently favoured to win the seat.

The money race



Lujan has outraised Ronchetti by a nearly five-to-one-ratio, according to the Centre for Responsive Politics. Lujan has brought in $US6.1 million and has over $US3.3 million cash on hand. Ronchetti has raised $US1.38 million and has $US570,000 in cash on hand.

What the polling says



The most recent poll of the race conducted by the Albuquerque Journal and Research & Polling Inc. between August 26 and September 2 found Lujan leading Ronchetti by nine points, 49% to 40%.

What some of the experts say



The Cook Political Report and Inside Elections rate the race between Smith and Lewis as “safe Democratic” while Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics rates it “likely Democratic.”

According to FiveThirtyEight, LujÃ¡n has a 95% chance of defeating Ronchetti in November and is expected to receive 14.6% more of the popular vote than his opponents.

