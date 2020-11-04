New Mexico 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Aylin Woodward

New Mexico has voted for a Democratic president in six of the last seven elections. The state is home to a highly competitive down-ballot race in southern New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District.

The state is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and all five congressional seats. New Mexico has five electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

