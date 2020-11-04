New Mexico 2020 presidential election results

New Mexico has voted for a Democrat in six of the last seven presidential elections.

The state has five electoral votes.

All five of New Mexico’s congressional seats are held by Democrats.

See the live coverage and full results from the US presidential election.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New Mexico has voted for a Democratic president in six of the last seven elections. The state is home to a highly competitive down-ballot race in southern New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District.

The state is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and all five congressional seats. New Mexico has five electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.