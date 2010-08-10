New Mexico Man Sentenced To Play Poker To Avoid Prison

Albuquerque stockbroker Samuel McMaster just got a deal most Wall Street crooks would kill for: he must earn over $400,000 in poker winnings to pay back the clients he swindled.



The judge showed leniency because McMaster had been diagnosed with a gambling problem, which had driven him to steal from clients. That makes this either the wisest or stupidest verdict we’ve ever heard (would you tell an alcoholic to drink his way out of jail?).

Here’s the details, from WABC:

In exchange for the plea, authorities are letting Samuel McMaster, Jr. stay out of prison if he can earn enough money playing in poker tournaments to repay his victims.

He allegedly owes more than $400,000.

Prosecutors say the deal is not a get out of jail free card. McMaster’s sentencing will be delayed for six months while he participates in tournaments. He must make payments of $7,500 a month. If he misses two payments he will face immediate sentencing of up to 12 years in prison.

