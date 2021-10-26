New Mexico governor threatens to tighten safety regulations on movie sets if Hollywood doesn’t

Alec Baldwin, Rust set Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for National Geographic / Jae C. Hong / AP Photo

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she expects Hollywood to increase movie set safety after the “Rust” shooting.

But she said that it if didn’t, her administration would lead the charge.

“Rust” was filming in New Mexico when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing Halyna Hutchins.

The governor of New Mexico said her administration would lead the charge to tighten safety regulations on movie sets if the industry doesn’t do it.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, told a press conference on Tuesday, according to the Albuquerque Journal: “My expectation is the industry better step up and identify any number of additional improvements and safeguards.

“If the industry doesn’t come forward with very specific accountable safeguards, they should expect that we will.”

Lujan Grisham was speaking after the fatal shooting on the “Rust” movie set in New Mexico last Thursday, where the actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

According to an affidavit, the gun contained a live round, but Baldwin was told that it did not.

New Mexico is one of the biggest states for film productions, the Albuquerque Journal noted. The state offers incentive programs for productions to go and film there.