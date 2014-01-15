New Mexico Drug Dealers Are Selling Blue Meth In An Apparent Attempt To Lure 'Breaking Bad' Fans

Screenshot/KOB The blue meth found in New Mexico

A dangerous new form of meth designed to target first-time users is making its way across New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, and Utah, according to news station KOB 4.

Drug dealers are trying to “brand” and “advertise” their meth. Police fear they could be luring first-time users who watch the AMC show “Breaking Bad” that popularised the blue drug.

Meth does not actually come out blue after it’s produced, so dealers have to cut it with chemicals to make it blue, which is reportedly making some users sick.

Homeland Security spokesman Kevin Abar told KOB: “It’s truly bad. … We’re concerned that individuals may find it sexy and want to try it and utilise the drug and it’s very addictive.”

The blue meth isn’t high-quality, but first-time users who are fans of “Breaking Bad” may want to try it anyway and won’t know the difference, Abar told the TV station.

Blue meth has also appeared elsewhere in the U.S.

In 2010, police in Kansas City, Mo. warned about the blue-tinted drug that was showing up around the city. USA Today notes the blue meth sold for 50% more than the colorless variety, but it was no more potent or pure than other meth.

Blue meth has also popped up in Oklahoma City, where authorities seized $US2.3 million worth of the drug in October.

Thumbnail photo credit: Associated Press

