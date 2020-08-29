Xochitl Torres Small and Yvette Herrell square off in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District

Screenshot via YouTube/Screenshot via YouTube

First-term Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is facing a rematch against former GOP State Representative Yvette Herrell in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District.

is facing a rematch against former GOP State Representative in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. Herrell, a staunch conservative, made it through a bitter primary fight in June to face Torres-Small, who defeated her by under two points in the 2018 midterms, again in 2020.

The district encompasses the entire southern half of the state, stretching from the area immediately south of Albuquerque down to the US-Mexico border, and voted for President Trump by 10 points in 2016.

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is facing a rematch against former GOP State Representative Yvette Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District.

The candidates:

When former GOP Rep. Steve Pearce retired to run for governor in 2018, Torres-Small narrowly beat out Herrell, a staunch conservative and supporter of President Donald Trump, by just under two percentage points despite Pearce carrying the district by six points in his gubernatorial campaign.

Before being elected to Congress, Torres-Small worked as an attorney on clean water access and other environmental issues in New Mexico and later as an aide to outgoing Sen. Tom Udall. In Congress, she serves on the powerful House Homeland Security and Agriculture Committees.

Herrell defeated energy executive and businesswoman Claire Chase and real estate broker Chris Mathys to secure the Republican nomination again in the 2020 election, a contentious and at-times bitter primary fight.

Several well-funded Democratic organisations including EMILY’s List’s Women Vote! PAC also got involved in the primary by sending out mailers attacking Chase as insufficiently loyal to Trump in an effort to boost Herrell, who those groups believed to be a weaker candidate than Chase.

The liberal super PAC Patriot Majority also spent $US250,000 on ads similarly negatively framing Chase as a Trump-critical “lobbyist” and Herrell as a “loyalist,” the Centre for Responsive Politics reported.

The district:

The vast second congressional district encompasses the entire southern half of the state, stretching down from the area immediately south of Albuquerque down to the US-Mexico border.

The second district is over a quarter Hispanic, and is also home to substantial oil and natural gas industry presence. The district has traditionally leaned Republican, with Trump carrying it by 10 points, 50% to 40%, over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trump’s sizeable 2016 margin of victory in the district makes Torres-Small one of the most vulnerable freshman Democrats up for re-election in 2020.

The money race:

Torres-Small has built up a sizeable cash advantage while Herrell fought to win her hotly-contested primary. Torres-Small has raised over $US4.5 million this cycle compared to $US1.2 million for Herrell, according to the Centre for Responsive Politics. The two have been relatively on-par with spending, leaving Torres-Small with a more than 10-to-1 cash on hand advantage over Herrell, $US3.9 million to $US380,645.

What some of the experts say:

New Mexico’s second district is rated by a tossup by The Cook Political Report, “tilt Democratic,” by Inside Elections, and “leans Democratic” by Sabato ‘s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

