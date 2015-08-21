The new Mercedes C-Class Coupe is a ridiculously powerful German muscle car

Mercedes-AMG on Thursday announced a brand new C63 coupe, and because it’s AMG-branded, we know it’s going to have some awesome things going on under the hood.

The 2017 C63 Coupe is more powerful than ever, with more horsepower and more speed than ever before.

“The new AMG C63 Coupe embodies our conception of progress: It offers impressive longitudinal and lateral dynamics at an extremely high level along with improved fuel economy,” said Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG, in a press release.

Here’s a look at the new car ahead of it’s premiere at the Frankfurt Auto Show next month.

The 2015 C63 was already an impressive car, but the folks in Germany have made the 2017 model even better by replacing half the doors with more power. Mercedes-Benz It comes in two options: coupe and S coupe. The difference? about 50 horsepower and 25 more miles-per-hour. Mercedes-Benz With an impressive 503 horsepower under the hood, the S-option can reach 180 miles per hour before being limited by the cars computer. The standard C63 isn't much farther behind, with 469 horsepower. Mercedes-Benz Not one, but two turbochargers add to the car's speed, allowing it to go from 0-60 in just 3.8 seconds, the company claims. Mercedes-Benz The C63's sculpted body gives it a presence as powerful as it's engine -- with two 'power domes' on the hood, and a huge front grill in order to fit large enough air intakes. Mercedes-Benz Extra-large wheels add to the vehicle's sleek look, too. Mercedes-Benz Of course, it wouldn't be a Mercedes V-8 without the sound, which the company says was specifically engineered. If you want to be a driver and musician, the performance exhaust package will let you change the note at the press of a button. Mercedes-Benz Mercedes didn't skimp on the interior, either. The seats look straight out of a race car. Mercedes-Benz You'll feel even more like a racing driver while shifting the paddles of the 7-speed transmission. It has three modes, including a performance 'race' mode, as well as a fully customisable option. Mercedes-Benz The infotainment system is more than just a gimmick, it also comes with a drowsiness-detection software and collision avoidance systems. Mercedes-Benz Mercedes has yet to name a price, although the company has revealed that U.S. deliveries will begin in the summer of 2016. Mercedes-Benz

