The Brand New Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series Is Simply Gorgeous

This morning, Mercedes-Benz released photos and details of the brand new, much anticipated SLS AMG Black Series. It does not disappoint.Inspired by the SLS AMG GT3 race car, this Black Series is built for luxury driving at blazing speeds. The 622 horsepower delivered by the hand-built engine are not the best out there, but it’s hard to find a car that combines that sort of power with these looks.
The SLS AMG Black Series, here in bright yellow, will make its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.
The 6.3-liter V8 engine is hand-built and generates 622 hp. Only the SLS AMG Electric Drive has more (740 hp).
The dual clutch 7-speed transition provides quick, efficient shifting, using paddles on the steering column.
The central air outlet in the carbon fibre hood keeps the front of the car down at high speeds and makes the body more aerodynamic.
