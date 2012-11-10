The Brand New Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series Is Simply Gorgeous

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

This morning, Mercedes-Benz released photos and details of the brand new, much anticipated SLS AMG Black Series. It does not disappoint.Inspired by the SLS AMG GT3 race car, this Black Series is built for luxury driving at blazing speeds. The 622 horsepower delivered by the hand-built engine are not the best out there, but it’s hard to find a car that combines that sort of power with these looks.



The SLS AMG Black Series, here in bright yellow, will make its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.