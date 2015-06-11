Chick-fil-A is taking its menu in a new direction

Chick-fil-A might add some new items to the menu.

The chicken chain is testing three new menu items at select locations in Southwest Florida through July, according to The News-Press.

The items include a barbecue bacon sandwich, a salad blend of broccolini and kale, and a baked potato.

The brand is using the test to gauge how popular the items are. The only major fast food chain that currently offers a baked potato is Wendy’s.

The introduction of a new salad is not surprising considering Chick-fil-A has made moves toward a healthier menu in the past.

In 2014 the company announced its plan to work with suppliers in order to use chicken raised without antibiotics in all of its restaurants within five years.

Shake Shack is even rumoured to be testing a chicken sandwich or a new chain with a chicken-based menu, which is a potential threat to Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A has not revealed when and if these new combinations will be introduced nationally.

The brand has surpassed KFC as the top chicken fast food chain.

Chick-fil-A’s sales in 2013 passed $US5 billion, compared with KFC’s $US4.2 billion, reports Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek.

Chick-fil-A has 1,775 U.S. stores, while KFC has 4,491. Despite a smaller footprint, Chick-fil-A’s average sales are more than triple those of its larger competitor, Wong writes.

And Chick-fil-A achieves these results despite being closed on Sundays for religious reasons.

NOW WATCH: Chickens Today Are Shockingly Bigger Than They Used To Be



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.