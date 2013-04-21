McDonald's Is Counting On Three New Menu Items To Get Cash-Strapped Americans Back In Restaurants

McDonald’s hopes three new menu items will get cash-strapped Americans back in its restaurants.



The fast food giant recently revealed that sales are down 1.2% from a year earlier.

The reason for this decline is simple: many American consumers are too worried about money to even splurge on a Big Mac.

McDonald’s CEO Don Thompson named three new products that he hopes will lure customers back to fast food:

1. Premium McWraps. McDonald’s employees at headquarters call this wrap the “Subway crusher,” AdAge reported. The McWraps are already popular in Europe, and flavours include Chicken & Bacon, Sweet chilli Chicken and Chicken & Ranch. The brand hopes that these wraps, which are seen as healthier than a burger and fries, will draw in the calorie-conscience millennial customer.

2. Egg White Delight. This sandwich is a yolk-free version of McDonald’s popular, core Egg McMuffin. It’s another nod to the health-conscious, with 40 fewer calories than the original version. White cheddar instead of yellow gives the sandwich an artisanal feel.

3. Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie. This flavour is already popular in Canada, Thompson said. McDonald’s already offers strawberry banana and wild berry flavours as part of its McCafe line. If the smoothies sell, they’ll be great for business since they’re cheap to make, resulting in high margins for McDonald’s.

In addition to these items, McDonald’s is aggressively promoting its dollar menu.

