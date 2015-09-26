A new 'Men in Black' trilogy is in the works, but it won't star Will Smith

Here come the men in black, but not the ones you remember!

In a lengthy interview, producers Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter they’re currently working on a series of new “Men in Black” films for Sony Pictures.

“We’re in the middle of it,” said Parkes. “It’s very active.”

“It will be reinvented as a trilogy,” added MacDonald.

Parkes and MacDonald were both producers on the first “Men in Black” trilogy.

When asked if Smith would be involved, the duo said the answer was “most likely no.”

Back in 2013, Smith told Collider one “Men in Black” trilogy was enough for him.

“Three of anything is enough for me,” said Smith. “We’ll look at it and we’ll consider it, but it feels like that it might be time to let someone else do that.”

It’s not clear what direction the franchise would take without Smith. However, according to the leaked Sony emails, the Wall Street Journal reported Sony was planning a “Men in Black” / “Jump Street” crossover for 2016 or 2017.

