New Media Jobs Up, Still Below 2000 Peak

Adage crunched the 2007 U.S. jobs data and found some distressing yet predictable stats: The media industry shed 14,100 jobs between in the last year. The bulk were lost at newspapers, which dropped 16,900 (4.7% of the workforce) but were offset somewhat by Internet media companies, which added 9,200 jobs.



Also down were TV broadcasting, radio and cable TV; surprisingly, magazines were up slightly. The Web category includes jobs at portals and search engines, which helps explain the 13.4% increase. Internet media employment is still 31% lower than it was during the last Web boom’s 2000 peak.

