British sports car maker McLaren has revealed the first model in its Sports Series at the New York International Auto Show. The 570S Coupe is an attempt by McLaren to make the sports car more attainable with a price tag of around $US184,000.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

