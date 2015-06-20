McDonald's new takeout bag looks exactly like one a college student designed 2 years ago

McDonald’s has come out with a new takeout container that looks exactly like one designed by a college student two years ago.

The McBike bag, which is made to hang from bike handlebars, was designed by ad agency Tribal Buenos Aires in Argentina, Gizmodo reports.

It debuted in Copenhagen, Denmark, and then in Medellin, Colombia, according to a video ad for the bag.

The container is made out of cardboard and holds a burger, fries and drink.

The sides of the bag come together to form a hook, which can be hung over bike handlebars.

Here’s a look at how the bag unfolds:

Now here’s the one designed by graduate student Seulbi Kim at the Rhode Island School Of Design two years ago:

The similarities are pretty uncanny.

Seulbi Kim designed the package for a class project, Business Insider’s Ashley Lutz reported in 2013.

We reached out to Kim for comment and will update when we hear back.

