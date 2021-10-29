The upcoming ‘Matrix’ movie just took a major swipe at Facebook’s big rebranding

Keanu Reeves returns to lead the cast of this December’s ‘The Matrix Resurrections.’ Warner Bros.

On Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company is changing its name to “Meta.”

Zuckerberg also announced that the company is now focusing on creating “the metaverse.”

In response, social media accounts for the upcoming “Matrix” movie lampooned the news.

After Facebook’s big name change and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s declaration to turn the company into one focused on “the metaverse,” critics were swift in lampooning the move.

One perhaps unexpected joke came from the social media account for the upcoming “Matrix” film, which pulled from an iconic scene in the original film to dunk on Facebook renaming itself “Meta.”

Just hours after Zuckerberg’s presentation, the social media account for the upcoming “Matrix” film dropped the altered version of its original poster with the new text, “Now, based on real events.” In case the reference wasn’t clear enough, the only text in the post was the hashtag “#meta.”

It also references the infamous scene where Lawrence Fishburne’s character Morpheus offers Keanu Reeves’ character Neo one of two choices: a red pill or a blue pill.

“You take the blue pill: The story ends. You wake up in your bed, and believe whatever you want to believe,” Morpheus says in the film. “You take the red pill: You stay in wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.”

The upcoming “Matrix” film features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively, from the original trilogy. The new movie is the fourth entry in the franchise, and is scheduled to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.

The first trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections” can be seen below:

