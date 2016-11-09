Escape Election Day hell with 2,540 gorgeous new photos of Mars

Today marks the 58th quadrennial US presidential election, bringing to a close one of the most contentious campaign seasons in memory.
Which means you’re probably stressed out of your gourd and looking for escape while the votes roll in.
If it’s quiet solitude and beauty that you seek, then there is no better place than the surface of Mars.
Mars has earned its moniker as the red planet, but the HiRISE camera aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) can transform the subtle differences of soils and into a rainbow of colours:
For 10 years, HiRISE has recorded gorgeous — and scientifically valuable — images of Mars.
Its photos are so detailed that scientists can examine the planet’s features at the scale of just a few feet, including the recent crash site of Europe’s Schiaparelli Mars lander.
We combed through 2,054 of the camera’s latest pictures, released in August, September, and October, to bring you some of the best — and hopefully help you temporarily escape Earth.
Meghan Bartels contributed to this post.
The black splotch is where the European Space Agency's Schiaparelli Mars lander crashed. The white specks, pointed out with arrows, are pieces of the lander.
NASA keeps an eye of gullies like this for small landslides -- and any water that melts in the warm sun to form darker-coloured mud.
Wind-shaped dunes on Mars crawl across cracked soil in Nili Patera. The green bar is leftover from processing the image.
Ridges cross the Nepenthes Mensae region, which is often referred to as a river delta for the striking pattern.
Alluvial fans are some of the evidence that scientists used to confirm there was once water on Mars.
This is the edge of a special layered deposit at Mars' south pole. The false-colour makes the white look like ice, but it's just one of the many layers of rock and soil.
False colours assigned to certain minerals make Syria Planum an inky blue that's speckled with gold.
These blotches aren't shadows. When buried dry ice turns to gas in warmer weather, it pushes up darker minerals to surface. Scientists call this location 'Inca City.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.