Escape Election Day hell with 2,540 gorgeous new photos of Mars

Dave Mosher
Mars sand dunes mro hirise nasa university arizonaNASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Today marks the 58th quadrennial US presidential election, bringing to a close one of the most contentious campaign seasons in memory.

Which means you’re probably stressed out of your gourd and looking for escape while the votes roll in.

If it’s quiet solitude and beauty that you seek, then there is no better place than the surface of Mars.

Mars has earned its moniker as the red planet, but the HiRISE camera aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) can transform the subtle differences of soils and into a rainbow of colours:

For 10 years, HiRISE has recorded gorgeous — and scientifically valuable — images of Mars.

Its photos are so detailed that scientists can examine the planet’s features at the scale of just a few feet, including the recent crash site of Europe’s Schiaparelli Mars lander.

We combed through 2,054 of the camera’s latest pictures, released in August, September, and October, to bring you some of the best — and hopefully help you temporarily escape Earth.

Meghan Bartels contributed to this post.

A large chasm.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Some dark, rust-coloured dunes in Russell Crater.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

NASA might land its next nuclear-powered Mars 2020 rover mission here.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

The black splotch is where the European Space Agency's Schiaparelli Mars lander crashed. The white specks, pointed out with arrows, are pieces of the lander.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona; Business Insider

Read more about the accident here.

Zebra skin. Just kidding, this is a dune field that's speckled with oval-shaped mineral deposits.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

False-colouring this image makes a giant dune and its gullies look blue.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A possible landing site for the ExoMars 2020 mission, which the European Space Agency is running.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A North Pole dune field nicknamed 'Kolhar,' after Frank Herbert's fictional world.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Carbon dioxide that turns from solid to gas carves out these strange shapes at Mars' south pole.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A recent impact crater on Mars. (We're pretty sure no one put out a giant cigarette here.)

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

'Spiders' are eruptions of dust caused by the way the Martian surface warms and cools.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Cerberus Palus crater showing off layered sediments.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

NASA keeps an eye of gullies like this for small landslides -- and any water that melts in the warm sun to form darker-coloured mud.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Glacial terrain looks strangely iridescent.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A steep slope in Eastern Noctis Labyrinthus.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Dunes in a Martian crater. The red bar is an artifact of NASA's image processing.

Wind-shaped dunes on Mars crawl across cracked soil in Nili Patera. The green bar is leftover from processing the image.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

The same sand dunes in full a couple of months later.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

The creation of 'fans' around dunes may help scientists understand seasonal changes on Mars.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Another possible landing site for the Mars 2020 mission.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Terrain near the Martian equator.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Ceraunius Fossae is a region dominated by volcanic flows and large cracks.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Layers in Martian buttes found in a region called West Arabia.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Beautiful texture in the region called North Sinus Meridiani.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A crater on Arcadia Planitia, a large flat region of Mars.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A picture of Utopia Planitia, a large plain on Mars.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Mars in all its two-toned glory.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Seasonal dunes on Mars nicknamed 'Buzzel.'

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Ridges cross the Nepenthes Mensae region, which is often referred to as a river delta for the striking pattern.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

The edges of a debris apron, where cliff material eroded away.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Alluvial fans are some of the evidence that scientists used to confirm there was once water on Mars.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A small but recent impact crater.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Blowing sand eats through the rims of older craters.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Exposed bedrock on the Capri Chasma, which may once have been filled with floodwaters.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

This is the edge of a special layered deposit at Mars' south pole. The false-colour makes the white look like ice, but it's just one of the many layers of rock and soil.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

False colours assigned to certain minerals make Syria Planum an inky blue that's speckled with gold.

False colours assigned to certain minerals make Syria Planum an inky blue that's speckled with gold.

The shadow of Ganges Chasma looms tall.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Eos Chasma is part of Valles Marineris, the largest canyon on Mars.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Another gully scientists are having HiRISE monitor.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A pedestal crater, where a crater has eroded away at different rates based on different rock types.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A bright speckle of minerals stands out on Galle (not Gale) Crater.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Watching Mars defrost.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Measuring changes in albedo, or how much light is reflected off the surface.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A basin floor.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

An ancient and contorted Martian landscape that NASA is eyeing as a Mars 2020 landing site.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Some aptly-named 'spider terrain.'

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Another landing site candidate for the Mars 2020 mission.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

An icy patch at Mars' south pole that's littered with dark spots.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Soft-looking dunes inside Herschel Crater.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A sinuous ridge on fretted terrain, which may be evidence of Mars' glacial past.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Fractures in Utopia Planitia line up eerily neatly.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Scientists think these may be pieces of rock blown away by an impact.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Yardangs, which are sharp ridges scraped away by Mars' harsh winds.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Seasonal changes have inked these dunes with lines of minerals by warming up dry ice.

Seasonal changes have inked these dunes with lines of minerals by warming up dry ice.

Near the North Pole, in an area nicknamed 'Windy City.'

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

These blotches aren't shadows. When buried dry ice turns to gas in warmer weather, it pushes up darker minerals to surface. Scientists call this location 'Inca City.'

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A rainbow-coloured sprinkling of minerals on a Martian slope.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Bright and dark fans on ground that resembles cracked mud.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

The crest of a giant Martian sand dune.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Defrosting dry ice makes these strange patterns in the ground.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

An impact crater sticks out in a patterned bed of minerals.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Ancient craters on Mars slowly fill up with sand dunes.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

More 'spider features' that look curious.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

We wouldn't want to get lost in the dune fields of Amazonis Planitia.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A possible fault line in the Cerberus Fossae region of Mars.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

This place is called 'Ithaca.'

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A pair of collapse pits in Ceraunius Fossae.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

This crater near a region called Aonia Terra looks like part of the Death Star.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A fracture in the floor of Upper Morava Valles.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Mawrth Vallis, another ancient location that NASA is eyeing for landing the Mars 2020 rover.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

