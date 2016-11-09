Escape Election Day hell with 2,540 gorgeous new photos of Mars

Today marks the 58th quadrennial US presidential election, bringing to a close one of the most contentious campaign seasons in memory.

Which means you’re probably stressed out of your gourd and looking for escape while the votes roll in.

If it’s quiet solitude and beauty that you seek, then there is no better place than the surface of Mars.

Mars has earned its moniker as the red planet, but the HiRISE camera aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) can transform the subtle differences of soils and into a rainbow of colours:

For 10 years, HiRISE has recorded gorgeous — and scientifically valuable — images of Mars.

Its photos are so detailed that scientists can examine the planet’s features at the scale of just a few feet, including the recent crash site of Europe’s Schiaparelli Mars lander.

We combed through 2,054 of the camera’s latest pictures, released in August, September, and October, to bring you some of the best — and hopefully help you temporarily escape Earth.

Meghan Bartels contributed to this post.

