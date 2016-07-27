The next presidential helicopter is coming

Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin Artist rendering of the Marine Corps VH-92A aircraft.

Since 1953, Sikorsky’s helicopters have served every US commander-in-chief since President Dwight D. Eisenhower and that legacy is poised to continue with the VH-92A program.

Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of Lockheed Martin, won the $1.24 billion US Navy contract in 2014 to develop six new presidential helicopters.

On Monday, Lockheed Martin announced the VH-92A program team “successfully demonstrated that the design meets the system requirements.”

In short, it’s all happening.

The aircraft will now enter production and test flights are scheduled for 2017.

