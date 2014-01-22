Angelina Jolie Looks Delightfully Wicked In New 'Maleficent' Trailer

Disney released a new trailer for “Maleficent,” starring Angelina Jolie as the titular character, and she looks great.

However, the live-action adaptation of animated film “Sleeping Beauty” won’t continue the adventures of Disney’s most heinous villain. Rather, we’ll get the backstory on what happened to turn the sorceress dark.

Elle Fanning also stars as Princess Aurora while Brenton Thwaites will play Prince Phillip.

Here’s the official synopsis from Disney:

“Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect the moors over which she presides, Maleficent cruelly places an irrevocable curse upon the human king’s newborn infant Aurora. As the child grows, Aurora is caught in the middle of the seething conflict between the forest kingdom she has grown to love and the human kingdom that holds her legacy. Maleficent realises that Aurora may hold the key to peace in the land and is forced to take drastic actions that will change both worlds forever.”

The trailer reminds us of a parallel to Disney’s prequel “Oz the Great and Powerful” last year which told the origin story of the Wicked Witch along with ABC’s “Once Upon A Time” which showcases the beginnings of many Disney fairytale villains.

“Maleficent” comes to theatres May 30.

Here are more images of Jolie as the Disney villain:

