Now is the worst time to buy a new computer

If you were thinking about buying a new computer soon, wait a few weeks.

Both Apple and Microsoft are just days away from expected announcements for their new computers.

Here’s what’s coming:

A new all-in-one desktop PC from Microsoft

Microsoft is holding a press event on October 26 in New York where it’s expected to announce the long-rumoured all-in-one Surface desktop PC it’s been developing.

Think of it as Microsoft’s answer to the iMac.

So far, few details other than the computer’s existence have leaked, so it will be interesting to see the company’s take on a desktop.

Last year, Microsoft surprised everyone with the Surface Book laptop/tablet hybrid. And the Surface tablet has been around for years now. Those devices aren’t expected to get any significant updates this year though. October 26 will be all about the new all-in-one Surface.

New MacBooks and iMacs from Apple

Apple is said to be planning new MacBooks and potentially new iMacs for release by the end of October.

The big story will be the new MacBook Pro, which has been rumoured for months now. The new MacBook Pro is said to have a brand-new design similar to the svelte Retina MacBook that launched last year.

It will also have a touchscreen at the top of the keyboard instead of the normal row of function keys. That touchscreen will change depending on which app you’re using, according to several reports. Finally, the new MacBook Pro will have a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device, similar to the one on the iPhone, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported in August.

There’s also a chance the MacBook Air and iMac could get some updates, according to Gurman. However, those updates don’t sound like they will be major design refreshes. The biggest change will be a new USB-C port on the MacBook Air, according to the report.

