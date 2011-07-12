New MacBook Airs & Mac Pros This Week

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
steve jobs macbook air apple AP

New MacBook Airs and Mac Pros are coming this week, according to a source of 9to5 Mac who supplied them with the devices’ new serial numbers.

Four new MacBook Airs are coming as well as four new Mac Pros. 9to5 Mac thinks a Mac Mini might be forthcoming very soon as well. They’ll have better specs and be the first macs to ship with Mac OS X Lion pre-installed.  

Apple’s Incredible Future New Campus →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.