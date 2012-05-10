Here's Everything You Need To Know About Apple's rumoured MacBook Refresh

Photo: Dylan Love, Business Insider

Apple’s MacBook line is long overdue for a refresh, both in specs and design.According to the latest reports and rumours, the wait will be worth it.



Apple is said to be working on a complete MacBook overhaul, changing the entire line to look more like the MacBook Air than traditional laptops.

So what does that mean for you? We put together all the rumours we have so far, plus a few items we hope make it into the new MacBooks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.