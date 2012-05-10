Here's Everything You Need To Know About Apple's rumoured MacBook Refresh

Photo: Dylan Love, Business Insider
Apple’s MacBook line is long overdue for a refresh, both in specs and design.According to the latest reports and rumours, the wait will be worth it.
Apple is said to be working on a complete MacBook overhaul, changing the entire line to look more like the MacBook Air than traditional laptops.
So what does that mean for you? We put together all the rumours we have so far, plus a few items we hope make it into the new MacBooks.
The most persistent rumour is that there will be a 15-inch version of the MacBook Air. Although there's always the possibility the device won't be branded an 'Air,' but will be the new MacBook Pro instead.
According to AppleInsider, there's a possibility Apple will launch a redesigned 17-inch MacBook a short while after the 15-inch version.
Apple is known for ditching hardware features before the rest of the industry. (Think back to the lack of floppy disk drive in the original iMac, for example.) Now it seems likely Apple won't include a DVD drive in the new line of MacBooks.
There's no need for a DVD drive if you can get just about any app, song, or movie online. Apple's Mac App Store is full of great apps for the desktop. Then there's iTunes, Amazon, and other online stores for music and movies.
Instead of an old-fashioned spinning hard drive, there's a good chance Apple will move MacBooks entirely to solid state drives (SSD) like the MacBook Air has. SSDs are flash drives that let your computer access data faster. Unfortunately, they're also a lot more expensive than regular hard drives. Don't expect new MacBooks with higher storage to be cheap.
Apple's next line of MacBooks will almost certainly use the latest processors from Intel called 'Ivy Bridge.' As you can probably guess, Ivy Bridge processors will add more speed and power to MacBooks while keeping battery consumption low.
The MacBook Air is famous for its super long battery life. If Apple does convert the rest of MacBook line to be more like the Air, we're expecting similar impressive battery life.
Solid state drives allow for super fast bootup times. They also mean your computer can instantly wake up from sleep mode. Expect that to come to all MacBooks soon.
Wouldn't it be nice to hook your MacBook up to your big screen TV without a bunch of adapters? An HDMI port would make that possible. However, we're doubtful this will happen.
The latest rumour on the new MacBook line says the introductory model will start at $799. We're a bit sceptical on this one though.
We already love the high-res Retina displays on the iPhone and iPad, so we're excited about the rumours that the technology may be making its way to MacBooks too. That means gorgeous video and graphics.
We're just dreaming here, but we'd love MacBooks to eventually include 3G or 4G connections so we can hop online even if we don't have Wi-Fi. It's wonderful on the iPad, so why not bring it to the MacBook too?
