New MacBook Details Revealed By Vietnamese Website

Vietnamese website Tinhte has turned up what appears to be the next MacBook from Apple.



The new laptop sports several hardware upgrades over currently available models, including a 2.4GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor and an NVIDIA GeForce 320M GPU.

This story, first noticed by Engadget, is the second major Apple hardware scoop for Tinhte this week; this is the same website that uncovered the second iPhone 4G.

Apple has not confirmed the authenticity of the story, and no details about when the new MacBook will be released are available.

Check out Tinhte’s unboxing:



Don’t miss: 15 Futuristic Gadgets Apple Is Dreaming Up (And Patenting)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.