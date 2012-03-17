Apple Is About To Completely Change The MacBook Pro

Photo: Dylan Love

Apple is at work on slimmer 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros, according to sources speaking to DigiTimes.The size reduction will be made possible by ditching the optical drive.



DigiTimes’ sources are claiming the new devices will offer more advanced specs than current MacBook Pros in both storage and processing power.

No word on timing.

