rumour: New MacBooks Could Be Made Of Liquidmetal

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Apple’s next line of MacBooks, which we’re expecting to launch very soon, could use Liquidmetal technology in its casing. That rumour comes from an anonymous tip on SlashGear.



Liquidmetal is an extremely durable, yet smooth alloy that Apple got the rights to use in 2010. It hasn’t released a product using the material yet.

This latest rumour means we could finally see a new line of super strong MacBooks very soon. There’s also a rumour that Apple could use Liquidmetal in the next iPhone.

