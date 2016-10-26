Apple's new MacBook Pro might have just leaked -- here are the pictures

Apple is launching new MacBooks this Thursday, but official images of the new device may have just leaked.

MacRumors says that images of the new MacBook Pro were included in Apple Pay-related files in the latest update to MacOS.

The new MacBook Pro is expected to include a TouchID fingerprint sensor as well as a touchscreen bar that shows shortcuts based on what program the user is in. The pictures also show a redesigned hinge and slimmed-down speakers.

Here’s what we’re expecting from Thursday’s big launch.

Here are the semi-official pics, via MacRumors:

NOW WATCH: Why your iPhone alarm snooze is automatically set to 9 minutes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.