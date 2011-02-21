Apple Sellers Will Get "Sealed Packages" Next Week, Probably New MacBooks Pro

Tim Cook, Apple COO

Photo: Associated Press

Apple has told stores to not breach the integrity of sealed packages they could be receiving as early as tomorrow. It’s likely that these sealed packages are the new lineup of MacBooks Pro. (AppleInsider)Apple has told several big European retailers that an announcement will be coming this week. The reason why everyone believes these are MacBooks Pro is because Apple has stopped selling them online and retailers who have run out of them have not been able to place new orders; and of course the line is due for a refresh. So everything points in that direction.



