The best part about the new MacBook

I feel like I’m using a typewriter.

After spending a week with the new MacBook, I went back to my MacBook Air.

Even though the screen is only an inch larger, the overall size of the Air looks massive compared to the new MacBook. Both computers are thin, light, and ultra portable, but the new MacBook takes that concept to another level. It’s more like carrying around an iPad than a laptop.

Going back to the Air this week helped me realise my favourite part about the new MacBook: The keyboard.

In order to cram a full computer into the smallest frame possible, Apple had to design a special keyboard with thin keys. They don’t press down as much as a normal keyboard, so it’s almost like typing on a flat surface. The keys travel just enough to give your noggin confirmation that you’re pressing them down, but it’s very subtle.

There was a bit of a learning curve, but within a day I found myself typing a lot faster on the new MacBook than I could on my MacBook Air. I also like that the keys are so thin that they don’t wiggle around as much as keys on a regular keyboard. Plus, there isn’t much space to get crumbs and dust stuck in there.

It’s the best keyboard I’ve ever used. I’d love to have something similar for my desktop keyboard at work. I feel like I took a step into the past using the MacBook Air keyboard again.

Business Insider The new MacBook’s screen is only an inch smaller than the MacBook Air’s screen, but its overall footprint is tiny.

Now for the big caveat: As nice as the new MacBook is, I don’t think most people should buy it. It’s a nice computer with an excellent design, but it’s going to be underpowered and limited for the way most people use laptops today. The processor isn’t good with heavier tasks like Photoshopping or running a lot of apps or browser tabs at once. And the single port can get annoying if you need to plug a lot of stuff into your computer at once. The new MacBook is only a good choice if you plan on using your laptop for casual computing.

The MacBook Air is still the laptop I recommend above anything else, but I have a feeling that will change as things improve with the new MacBook over the next few years.

