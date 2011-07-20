New MacBook Airs Are In The Apple Store Right Now!

Photo: OnLive

The highly-anticipated MacBook Air refresh has arrived today.Here’s what Apple customers can look forward to in the updated device:



Backlit keyboard

OS X Lion

Thunderbolt

Multitouch trackpad

The base model 11-inch Air costs $999 and the base model 13-inch costs $1,299.

The internals are quite respectable, too — new i5 and i7 processors mean it can run up to twice as fast as the previous generation while supporting up to 4 GB of RAM.

We also get a new Mac Mini today. It’s 7.7-inches square and 1.4-inches thin, but it packs the same i5 and i7 processors for awesome computing speed. It ships with Lion pre-installed as well.

The white MacBook appears to have been discontinued.

