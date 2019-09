Phil Schiller is on stage at WWDC right now extolling the finer features of a newly-redesigned MacBook Air.



Here’s what to expect:

12-hour battery life

faster graphics card

a souped-up, faster wireless card

13-inch with 128 GB of storage starts at $1,099

they start shipping today

