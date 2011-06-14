New MacBook Air This Month--REPORT

Apple is reportedly launching new MacBook Airs this month. This is according to a report citing industry sources in Taiwan’s Economic Times, relayed by Reuters.



The rumour that we’re about to get a new MacBook Air has been floating around for a while. Most of the leaks regarding Apple come from Taiwan or China, as that’s where its supply chain comes from. Of course, take this with a grain of salt.

