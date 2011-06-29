Here's Everything We Know About The Next MacBook Air So Far

The rumours of a new MacBook Air release have gotten to the point where there’s little doubt in anyone’s mind that it’s coming soon.



The new Airs will likely sport Intel’s “Sandy Bridge” processors, which are designed to use up less power in portable devices. Apple also has plans to add Thunderbolt, the port that lets you transfer data at 10 Gbps. (That’s way, way faster than your current USB port.)

We’re expecting an official announcement from Apple any day now. In the meantime, check out all the latest rumours about the MacBook Air refresh below.

