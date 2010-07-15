New MacBook Air, iPod Touch rumoured To Be On The Way

Apple is preparing to release a new, even thinner MacBook Air and an iPod touch with a camera, according to Taiwanese industry site Digitimes.



Digitimes’ sources, gadget component producers who work with Apple, say both products should arrive later this year.

Both product lines were expected to get upgrades soon, but the report contains some fresh technical details:

The new MacBook Air will feature an 11.6″ screen and an Intel Core i-series ultra-low voltage processor. It will also be even thinner and lighter than existing models.

The newest iPod touch, which arrives in August or September, will have the same A4 processor found in the iPhone 4 and iPad, as well as a three megapixel camera.

The report makes no mention of dual cameras for the new iPod touch. Reports up until now have suggested that Apple would include a front facing camera to enable FaceTime video calls. For now, iPhone 4 owners can only video chat with each other.

See Also: The Next 5 Apple Gadgets To Waste Your Time Obsessing About

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.