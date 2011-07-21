Apple's New Mac Minis Are Twice As Fast, And Can Even Run Your Home Server

Photo: Apple

Apple just announced a big refresh to its line of Mac Mini computers, Apple’s only computers that don’t come with a keyboard, mouse, or screen.The new Mac Minis are twice as fast as the old ones, featuring Intel’s shiny new i5 and i7 processors.



AMD provides updated graphics cards to double realistic graphics performance on the Mini.

Each Mini also has a built in Thunderbolt port, Apple’s ultra fast new standard for peripherals, monitors, etc.

The new Minis start at $599.99, but can be upgraded with expanded memory and performance. Also, a surprise announcement was the $999.99 Mac Mini with built-in Lion Server.

The Lion Server Mini has an even faster quad-core i7 processor, and dual 500GB hard drives. If you have deep pockets or need even snappier performance, you can upgrade to dual 256 GB solid state (no moving parts) hard drives.

Don’t Miss: Apple Launches Epic “Thunderbolt Display” To Go Alongside Your New Mac

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.