Apple Refreshes Its Mac Mini Line

Today Apple updated it’s Mac Mini line.The revamp speeds up the miniature desktop and places it in line with Apple’s other recently updated PCs.



Apple’s new Mac Mini will start at $599 and comes in three different variations:

2.5 GHz Intel i5 dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB HDD

2.3 GHz Intel i7 quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD

the third variation will take advantage of Apple’s Mac OS X Mountain Lion Server, it will sport a 2.3 GHz Intel i7 quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 2 TB HDD.

All machines take advantage of Intel HD Graphics

Available ports include: a gigabit Ethernet, FireWire 800, HDMI port, Thunderbolt port, four USB 3.0 ports, a SDXC card slot, audio in, and audio out.

These new Mac Minis will be fully customisable meaning, you can opt for the lower powered processor and get a larger hard drive and vice versa. Users will also be able to upgrade the now-standard 4GB of RAM all the way up to 16GB of memory directly from Apple.

