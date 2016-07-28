M. Night Shyamalan has a trailer for a new horror movie, and it looks really creepy

Director M. Night Shyamalan comes off his successful low-budget horror movie “The Visit” with a more polished-looking scary movie starring James McAvoy. It’s called “Split.”

The trailer went live Wednesday and it looks like Shyamalan is going to showcase McAvoy in a role we’ve never seen him play before: a disturbed person with multiple personalities (23 to be exact). He’s abducted three girls and it seems from the trailer they will endure all of the personalities during their time with him.

Get ready to be freaked out. The movie opens January 2017.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

