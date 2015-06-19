There's a new luxury hotel in Oman 6,561 feet above sea level

Alila Jabal Ahkdar is the new hotel in Nizma, Oman and the first of 10 more luxury resorts opening in this seemingly overlooked country. This recent development is a result of more than $US3 billion being invested in tourism in Oman.

The hotel has won a “Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design” silver certificate for its design. The resort has been decorated with local artisanal nic knacks and features food and design also inspired by the region.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.