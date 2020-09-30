New luxury condos just hit the market on NYC's Madison Avenue for the first time in 20 years, and residences start at $12.5 million — take a look inside

Courtesy of Hayes Davidson The Benson is a new residential building coming to NYC’s Upper East Side.

A new condo is coming to New York City’s Upper East Side neighbourhood in late 2021, and unit prices are slated to start at $US12.5 million.

Peter Pennoyer Architects is working with Naftali Group, a real estate developer, to create The Benson, a 19-story residential building.

Business Insider got an inside look at renderings of the building that showcase its 1920s stylistic details, including a limestone facade, and luxury amenities, like a movie theatre and a rooftop terrace.

For the first time in more than 20 years, there’s a new development being built on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side.

The world-famous avenue is known for its high-end fashion, with blocks of storefronts for brands like Barneys, Prada, and Giorgio Armani.

“There is rarely a land plot for sale in the area as it’s teeming with beloved retail, hospitality, and historic residential buildings,” a spokesperson for The Benson told Business Insider.

Naftali Group, the global real estate developing firm, is working with Peter Pennoyer Architects on the Upper East Side’s upcoming luxury condos.

In a statement emailed to Business Insider, Peter Pennoyer, founding partner of the architecture firm, wrote that The Benson was designed to reflect the style of the jazz age. “From the stepped setback terraces to the carved facets of the limestone faÃ§ade, every detail reflects the modern classical spirit of 1920s New York architecture,” he wrote.

Here’s an inside look at the building, which features a spa, a movie theatre, and a rooftop patio with views of Central Park.

A new luxury residential building is going up on New York’s Madison Avenue. With 15 units starting at $US12.5 million, designers say the building was inspired by the neighbourhood’s historic structures.

The Benson is located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side next to Central Park.

The 19-story complex will feature a facade of Indiana Limestone, the stone of choice for 1920s apartments on the Upper East Side and many iconic NYC buildings, like the Metropolitan Museum.

Architect Achille Salvagni designed the building’s lobby. Once it’s open, there will be a doorman and concierge service at all hours.

The condos will be a combination of half-floor, full-floor, and duplex units. Each of the three penthouses will have its own outdoor space.

The master bedrooms will boast bay windows and a walk-in closet.

The master bathrooms will contain a rain shower, a tub, and heated floors.

The living rooms will showcase a fireplace and vast windows.

The kitchen islands will be complete with rounded corners and white marble countertops.

Among the building’s amenities will be a movie theatre, a fitness centre, and a spa replete with a steam room and sauna.

An art studio designed for kids will be accessible for residents.

There’s also a library that opens up to a private outdoor garden.

On the rooftop, an outdoor lounge with a fire pit and a built-in bar will overlook Central Park.

