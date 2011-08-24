NEW LOW: Obama Job Approval Rating Drops To 38 per cent

Photo: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/sfexaminer.com

President Barack Obama’s job approval rating dropped to the lowest level of his presidency in the Gallup daily tracking poll released Tuesday.According to the polling firm, only 38 per cent of Americans approve of Obama’s job performance, while a new high of 54 per cent disapprove. The previous record approval low for him was 39 per cent, set earlier this month.



A Gallup poll released yesterday showed Obama in a statistical tie with the leading GOP candidates.

The poll was conducted between Saturday and Monday.

