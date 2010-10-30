Florida Gators Change Uniforms In Order To Help Fans Buy More Stuff

Photo: Nike Screengrab

When you tune into Florida-Georgia on Saturday afternoon (3:30 ET on CBS) you’ll get a look at a new uniform Nike made special for the Gators.With state funding spiraling downward, athletic programs need revenue sources anywhere they can get them. The 14 profitable Division I programs earned up to 10 per cent of their revenue from merchandise sales, according to the October 4th issue of ESPN Magazine (page 66).



These new uniforms figure to help those merchandise sales.

UF is actually one of 10 schools that underwent Nike “Pro Combat” treatment. Each team gets uniforms that incorporate a tradition unique to the program. The Florida Gator version has alligator skin detailing on the numbers, the helmet, and the sleeve decals.

Fans and players love the futuristic Nike designs. Oregon, for instance, is envied by other college players because their Nike connection affords them a different uniform practically every time they take the field. “Every team wants to be like them,” Boise State LB Derrell Acrey told ESPN in the issue, “If we could, we’d change uniforms every year.”

And the school’s Athletic Director probably would too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.