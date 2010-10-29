US

New Look At Sergey Brin And Larry Page Airs On Bloomberg TV Tonight

Nick Saint

Bloomberg TV’s “Game Changers” series is taking on Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page tonight.

The series is meant to look at “today’s most influential leaders in technology, finance, politics and culture,” but so far, technology has received the most attention, with early subjects including Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs.

Here’s a preview:

