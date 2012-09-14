Here's The New Logo For Facebook's Ad Exchange

Facebook’s new FBX logo: Click to enlarge.

Facebook officially unveiled its FBX ad exchange — in which ad buyers can “retarget” Facebook users within Facebook based on cookies they picked up on other web sites — yesterday by branding it with a fancy new logo.FBX has been around for a while; yesterday was simply the first day that the demand-side platforms who are allowed to buy ads on it were allowed to talk about it publicly.



The new logo keeps the blue and grey trade dress that’s familiar from Facebook’s other branding. But — controversially, perhaps? — it doesn’t include the social network’s iconic lower-case “f” marque.

We’ve asked Facebook who designed it and when they get back to us we’ll let you know.

