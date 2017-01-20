New 'Logan' trailer shows off female Wolverine with Hugh Jackman

A female Wolverine? You better believe it.

Fox released a new full-length trailer for its latest “Wolverine” spin-off, “Logan,” and it essentially confirms what many fans were thinking — we’ll be seeing X-23, the female Wolverine clone in the film.

The mysterious girl Logan (Hugh Jackman) comes across in the first trailer also appears to have claws made of adamantium. Instead of three claws she has two extending out of each hand. Naturally, there’s a group of bad-looking guys coming to take her away. No doubt, they’re probably in cahoots with the people who created her. And if a female Wolverine isn’t enough for you, Professor X (Patrick Stewart) will be in the movie, too.

Fox Professor X in a fedora? Yes, please.

Here’s the official synopsis for “Logan”:

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

For those paying close attention, the introduction of X-23 was hinted at in 2016’s “X-Men: Apocalypse.” Jackman has previously said this will be his final X-Men movie. If that’s the case, perhaps X-23 will be taking his place in future films?

“Logan” will be in theatres March 3.

Check out the trailer below:

