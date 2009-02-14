New Listings on SAI's Job Board

Visit Silicon Alley Insider’s job board for new digital opportunties. Current listings include:



Manager, Finance & Operations Digital Network Associates

Director of Sales, Interactive Markets – TARGUSinfo

Product Manager – Linkshare organisation

Director of Business Development – Confidential

Advertising Operations Manager – Confidential

If you’re hiring, SAI’s regular readers include executives in the technology, finance, media, and telecom industries in the US. Listings are just $150 per month. Click here to get started.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.