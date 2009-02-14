New Listings on SAI's Job Board

Alyson Shontell

Visit Silicon Alley Insider’s job board for new digital opportunties. Current listings include:

  • Manager, Finance & Operations Digital Network Associates
  • Director of Sales, Interactive Markets – TARGUSinfo
  • Product Manager – Linkshare organisation
  • Director of Business Development – Confidential
  • Advertising Operations Manager – Confidential

If you’re hiring, SAI’s regular readers include executives in the technology, finance, media, and telecom industries in the US. Listings are just $150 per month. Click here to get started.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

jobs sai-us