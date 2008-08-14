See Who's Hiring On The SAI Job Board

Looking for leading digital job opportunities? Check out Silicon Alley Insider’s job board. Recent listings
include:
- Senior Director Software Development – Partsearch Technologies
- VP Sponsorship Sales & Business Development – Webby Awards / Internet Week NY
- Senior Interactive Account Manager – LinkShare Corporation
- Business Development Manager, Brand Distribution – TripAdvisor
- Account Executive Web 2.0 Startup – Magnify.net
