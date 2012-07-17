Your LinkedIn Homepage Is About To Go Through A Major Change

LinkedIn is rolling out a major refresh to its homepage starting today, the company announced on its blog.



The new look removes a lot of the clutter from your home screen, focusing on the network updates and news that you’ll likely care about the most.

Instead of a flood of updates from all of your contacts, LinkedIn will determine the ones that matter the most to you. Articles from LinkedIn Today, the company’s news aggregation product, will be displayed more prominently too.

Here’s a mockup of the LinkedIn’s redesign:

Photo: LinkedIn

